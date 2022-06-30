Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives $10.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.47.

Several brokerages have commented on ZNGA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

