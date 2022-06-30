Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Zscaler by 362.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.26.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.05. 42,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,372. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.45. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,710 shares of company stock worth $9,530,642 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

