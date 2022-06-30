ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Reaches $0.0149 on Major Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 30th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $23.71 million and $719.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.44 or 0.01785166 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00185707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00077820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015922 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

