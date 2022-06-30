Zilliqa Price Hits $0.0398 on Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $516.15 million and approximately $174.00 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00257636 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002449 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.87 or 0.01955653 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006264 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,272,714,885 coins and its circulating supply is 12,981,247,732 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

