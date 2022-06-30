ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Up 20.1% This Week

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, ZENZO has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $163,058.18 and $447.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00085168 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00025172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00017019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00047996 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

