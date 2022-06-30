Zennies (ZENI) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Zennies (ZENI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. Zennies has a total market cap of $191,062.85 and approximately $9.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zennies coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zennies has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universe (UNIV) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies Coin Profile

ZENI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. The official website for Zennies is zeni.zone . Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zennies are a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. Zeni or Kozeni is the Japanese word for coins or small change. “

Zennies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zennies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zennies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

