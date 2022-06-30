Zel (ZEL) Achieves Market Cap of $18.20 Million

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00277545 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00078372 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00066114 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

