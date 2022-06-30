Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.47

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1126 per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

