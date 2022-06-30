YENTEN (YTN) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

YENTEN (YTN) traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $48,817.32 and approximately $22.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded 120.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,062.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.65 or 0.05436154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00029753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00263818 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.00589902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00074825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.70 or 0.00516892 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About YENTEN

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

