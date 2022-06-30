YENTEN Price Up 243% Over Last Week (YTN)

YENTEN (YTN) traded 111.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 243% against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $78,673.42 and approximately $433.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,942.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.73 or 0.05414939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00030501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00274254 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.76 or 0.00579422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00076742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.90 or 0.00527392 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

