Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 70235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94.
Ximen Mining Company Profile (CVE:XIM)
