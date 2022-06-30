Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $204.09 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $217.79 or 0.01085993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $204.09 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,747,106 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

