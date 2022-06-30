WOWswap Trading 6.4% Lower This Week (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00005370 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WOWswap has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $622,496.90 and $3,144.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.61 or 0.01733349 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00179216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00084452 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015253 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

