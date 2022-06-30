Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,293 shares during the quarter. Workiva accounts for about 2.5% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $221,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.43. 3,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,939. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.74. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.80.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

