Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Down to $65.27

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.27, but opened at $62.33. Wix.com shares last traded at $63.12, with a volume of 8,522 shares.

WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. Wix.com’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,369,000 after purchasing an additional 517,884 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Wix.com by 15.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 519,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,017,000 after acquiring an additional 98,462 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,589,000 after buying an additional 80,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,817,000 after acquiring an additional 943,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

