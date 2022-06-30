Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Down to $65.27

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.27, but opened at $62.33. Wix.com shares last traded at $63.12, with a volume of 8,522 shares.
WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.61.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.57.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,369,000 after purchasing an additional 517,884 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Wix.com by 15.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 519,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,017,000 after acquiring an additional 98,462 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,589,000 after buying an additional 80,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,817,000 after acquiring an additional 943,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
