WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Down 72.0% in June

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:DXJS traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $47.68.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund ( NASDAQ:DXJS Get Rating ) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.46% of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.