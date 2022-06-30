WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Down 72.0% in June

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:DXJS traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $47.68.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%.
