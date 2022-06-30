WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.46

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.46 and last traded at $57.65, with a volume of 3254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.51.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 31.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

