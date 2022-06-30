WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.69

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.69 and last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

