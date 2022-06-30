WINkLink (WIN) Market Cap Hits $105.57 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $105.57 million and $57.90 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00192919 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.31 or 0.01232630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00109862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016032 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

