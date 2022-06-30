Wing (WING) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.27 Million

Wing (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wing has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

