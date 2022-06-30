Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Trading Up 3%

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $31.50. Approximately 390,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,403,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.
In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Company Profile (NYSE:WMB)
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams Companies (WMB)
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.