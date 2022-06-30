Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SPGYF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.03.

SPGYF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 344,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,811. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

