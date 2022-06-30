White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Sells 674 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 90,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

MRK stock opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $231.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

