White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Sells 1,613 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $177.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.21.

