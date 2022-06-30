White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.58. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $82.63.
