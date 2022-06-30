White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Has $802,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $112.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.19. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

