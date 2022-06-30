White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $110.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

