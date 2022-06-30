White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Has $547,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health stock opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.37. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

