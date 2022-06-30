White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Has $36.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 9.3% of White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $36,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $101.39 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.09.

