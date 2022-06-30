White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the period. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,069.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 77,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 70,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $54.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

