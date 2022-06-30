White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 103,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 33,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $72.60 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average of $82.91.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

