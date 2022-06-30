Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Raised to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

WTBDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($44.41) to GBX 2,790 ($34.23) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($46.25) to GBX 3,910 ($47.97) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($49.07) to GBX 4,150 ($50.91) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Whitbread from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,712.50.

OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $7.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Whitbread Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

