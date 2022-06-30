West Oak Capital LLC Sells 510 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Sysco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.64. The stock had a trading volume of 47,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.