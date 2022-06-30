West Oak Capital LLC Sells 325 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Generac by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,985,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Generac by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Generac by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $4.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,368. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.47.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.14.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.