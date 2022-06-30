West Oak Capital LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

NYSE BIT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $14.15. 2,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,673. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

