West Oak Capital LLC Sells 115 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Boeing by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Boeing by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $3.20 on Thursday, reaching $135.25. 168,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,346,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.22.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

