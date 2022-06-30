West Oak Capital LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after buying an additional 493,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after buying an additional 717,483 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $768,650,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 127,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946,019. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

