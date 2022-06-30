West Oak Capital LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in McDonald’s by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 10,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $247.28. The stock had a trading volume of 35,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,789. The stock has a market cap of $182.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.04.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

