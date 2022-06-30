West Oak Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded down $8.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.58. The stock had a trading volume of 34,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,668. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,353.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.31.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

