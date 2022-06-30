West Oak Capital LLC Buys 4,464 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $39.17. 23,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,171. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

