Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DECK. TheStreet cut Deckers Outdoor from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $406.91.

DECK opened at $260.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.74.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $9,044,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

