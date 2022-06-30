Well Done LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Life Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 214,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,788,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $4.92 on Thursday, reaching $220.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,288. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

