Well Done LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $295,000.

Shares of BATS IEO traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.10. 384,103 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.56. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

