Well Done LLC Reduces Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Well Done LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Gentex makes up 3.3% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Well Done LLC owned 0.24% of Gentex worth $16,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Gentex by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 595,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 285,822 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 193,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNTX traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.78. 11,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,433. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

