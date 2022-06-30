Well Done LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,619,024. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.