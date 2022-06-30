Well Done LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Well Done LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,984 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.3% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.40. 33,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,145. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.78. The firm has a market cap of $188.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

