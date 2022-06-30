Well Done LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 169,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Well Done LLC owned 0.91% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,877,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEZ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 377,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,123. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

