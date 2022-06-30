Well Done LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Well Done LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after buying an additional 533,829 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,987,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after buying an additional 296,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after buying an additional 290,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $142.53. 28,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,022. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

