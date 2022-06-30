Well Done LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.05. 624,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,947,242. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.03 and a 200 day moving average of $196.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

