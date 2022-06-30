Well Done LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,631. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

